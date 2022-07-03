Sunday, July 3rd, 2022

Tonight: A few fizzling showers continue with some making their way into the key city. With lightning being indicated on radar, make sure you head indoors or have a plan b if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures tonight into the mid 70’s with gusty south winds between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

4TH OF JULY: Happy 246th birthday America! Temperatures are expected into the triple digits unfortunately, this stretch of heat will continue into the workweek likely adding about a degree each day of the week. We could see broken records, heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and likely heat related illnesses become more common. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: A heat wave on the way at least through the next 6-10 days with triple digit, summer-like heat continuing across the big country. So make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and check in on those without A/C because the heat is planning on making an extended stay with no real rain chances in the forecast.