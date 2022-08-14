Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear with overnight lows into the mid 70’s with southerly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs are expected to top out into the upper 90’s due to ample cloud cover across the big country. Humidity will return with overnight lows reaching the mid 70’s with winds from the south between 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures below the century mark with rain chances increasing through the back half of the week due to cloud cover across the region in addition to a cold front through the week.