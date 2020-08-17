Sunday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather and Rain Chances for The Big Country.

Sunday , August 16th 2020

Tonight: Overnight lows will dip into the low 70’s with easterly winds ranging 5-10 mph. Expect a below average night in terms of temperature with a few showers in the area. Sunrise will be 7:04 am.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain chances (30%) will be the main talk of the town today, with the potential for some of those storms to give way to downpours. Afternoon high’s in the low 90’s, with winds arriving from the south at 5 mph as a weak cold front moves through. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Future Discussion: We can expect for a few rain chances to linger due to a low pressure area Expect mostly 90 degree weather to prevail following the front. Overnight lows will stay in the lower 70’s and dew points will lower meaning days will feel a bit more comfortable than they have been the past couple of days.