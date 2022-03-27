Sunday, March 27th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures about 10° warmer than normal, into the upper 50’s. Winds will be from the south between 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloud cover will continue to develop as our next weather maker advances. However, there is still a continued risk for fire weather. So, please make sure you do your part to keep the big country safe. Overnight winds will continue strong from the south at about 15 mph gusting to 25 mph with overnight lows into the lower 60’s with afternoon highs expected to reach the lower 90’s again.

Future Discussion: A cold front moving through following a dry line with the potential for severe weather. Temperatures will be all over the place with a pair of cold fronts in store. So make sure to stay hydrated and stay weather aware heading into Tuesday night!