Sunday evening forecast: slowly warming up before a mild cold front

November 7th, 2021

Tonight: Grab the blankets and the jackets we are in for a chilly and clear night with temperatures into the low 50’s with winds from the south around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Seasonal temperatures are expected to be into the mid 70’s with some cloud cover to move in with winds from the south-southwest ranging 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight low dropping into the upper 50’s with a humid night and some patchy fog.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will rise into the low 80’s by mid point of next week with temperatures before a mild cold front brings those temperatures into a more seasonal range into the 60’s bringing sweater weather to the region. Overnight lows will be into 50’s, 40’s and 30’s.