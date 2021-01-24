Sunday Evening Forecast: Strong to Severe Storm Roll in Overnight.

Sunday, January 24th, 2021

Tonight: Overnight showers move through the region tonight with some potential for severe weather. Our main concern at this point is gusty winds, lightning and hail. Overnight lows will be once again warmer than normal in the mid-40’s. Winds will be from the southeast switching to west overnight between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Fog once again by the morning but diminishing as the cold front sweeps the cloud cover and moisture away. Leaving behind clear and sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60’s. with westerly-southwesterly winds ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. Overnight lows in the mid 30’s.

Future Discussion: Another cold front moves in early Tuesday and Wednesday morning with yet another cold front by Saturday evening. A warm front will arrive Saturday morning, before then a warm front and high pressure system will keep Texas warm and mostly clear.