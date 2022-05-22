Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

Tonight: Below normal temperatures once again across the key city with overnight lows falling into the upper 50’s with a 20% chance of showers through the overnight hours. A humid breezy night is expected with winds from the east around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s low 80’s thanks to some decent cloud cover and a few strong to severe storms expected through the late evening hours. Rain accumulation is expected to be around 1/2″ by Monday evening. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60’s with a 60% rain chance and south-easterly winds continuing from the SE between 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Moving into the rest of the week rain chances will continue into Tuesday with the arrival of the cold front bringing in about 2/10″ to 1/2″ of an inch of rain. Temperatures will fall between the 70’s-90’s with afternoon highs increasing into the next weekend with triple digits likely.