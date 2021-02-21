Sunday Evening Forecast: Sunny & Windy Conditions Expected On Monday.

Sunday, February 21st, 2021

Tonight: Overnight low’s will be in the lower 30’s, so a light freeze is expected. Don’t worry nothing like last time. Winds will range around 5 mph as the switch from the north to the southwest. Clear conditions will allow for some radiational cooling to take place so don’t forget about the 3 P’s.

Tomorrow: Another warm day is to be expected with most areas seeing temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected with winds from the southwest ranging 5-15 mph. Overnight low’s will be in the lower 40’s near seasonal.

Future Discussion: Tuesday another warm and windy day is expected with high’s reaching clos to the mid 70’s. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday, following the front, an area of high pressure or “Big Bubble No Trouble” will move in quickly following the cold front meaning, windy conditions. Then an upper level system will quickly bring in moisture on Thursday giving us a 30-20% chance for precipitation. By the weekend temperatures will be near seasonal into the upper 60’s and sunny.