Sunday Evening Forecast: Sunshine Sunday Filled With Breezy Winds.

Sunday December 06th, 2020

Tonight: As we move into the second week of the December we can expect to see temperatures approach the freezing point. With clear skies tonight, radiational cooling should allow for those temperatures to drop fast. Overnight lows will approach the lower 30’s with a chance at frost appearing on your windshield by the early morning hours. Winds will be mostly calm.

PEARL HARBOR REMEMBRANCE DAY: Monday morning will be a cold one for the kids as they get closer and closer to the holiday break. Luckily, there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies that will allow for those temperatures to rise into the mid-60’s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be increasing through the week, not only will it feel like spring. Our next weather-maker will also bring a few rain chances into the region by Thursday night and Friday morning. Clearing out by the weekend.