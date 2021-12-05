Sunday evening forecast: sweater weather arrive to the big country in time for the Abilene tree lighting

Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight as you enjoy the night out on the town with overnight lows falling into the mid 40’s. Winds are expected from the south switching to the north around 5-20 gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Cool day, below normal, December like temperatures to start off your work week so grab the Christmas sweaters. Winds will be from the north ranging 5-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. So hold on to your outdoor decorations and enjoy the partly cloudy skies through the day.

Future Discussion: Temperature whiplash heading into the next work week, the good thing is you can start the work week with the ugly Christmas sweaters and not feel like you are melting. Winds will be from the north and the south gusting to 30 mph at times. No real rain chances with these fronts really with afternoon highs ranging from the 70’s to the 50’s with a cold front on Saturday. Overnight lows will also get quite chilly so make sure you protect the 3 P’s.