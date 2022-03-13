Sunday, March 13th, 2022

Tonight: Afternoon highs topped out in the mid 60’s with overnight lows into the upper 40’s. Winds will be from the south-southwest moving towards the south around 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy π day, temperatures will move into the mix of the mid 70’s before a cold front moves in with a chance of showers out towards the east. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40’s with breezy north winds ranging 5-20 mph.

Future Discussion: Following slightly cooler temperatures following the cold front temperatures will rebound back into the 70’s even 80’s by Wednesday before another cold front arrives by Thursday. However, no real rain chances expected with that cold front.