Sunday evening forecast: temperatures below freezing continue overnight

Sunday, January 2nd, 2021

Tonight: Another cold night lies ahead, thanks to clear skies tonight and radiational cooling we can expect wind chills between 17°-27° through the early morning hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20’s. So remember to pack the 5 P’s. Pets, Plants, Pipes, People & Pajamas.

Tomorrow: A cold start to the first work week of the year, so grab the jacket and keep it around through the first day back at work. Afternoon highs are expected to top out into the mid 50’s Sunny skies with breezy conditions from the south-southwest between 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows will into the low 30’s with mostly clear skies.

Future Discussion: Temperatures on Tuesday will be a bit on the warmer side around 70°, this is still well above normal for this January day. Heading into to Wednesday we’ll get a cold front dropping temperatures down near seasonal and even colder as the cold front pushes through Thursday. A warm front will drive temperatures into the 70’s for Saturday with a cold front moving into Sunday.