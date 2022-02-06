Sunday, February 6th, 2021

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies taking over the key city tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30’s so remember to protect those 4 P’s. Winds from the north-northwest between 5-10 mph will have those temperatures feeling into the upper teens.

Tomorrow: Wind Chill to start off the morning with feels like temperatures into the teens. Patchy fog will burn off towards the east into the later morning hours, (a bit after sunrise). Sunny conditions with winds from the northwest switching to the south-southwest around 5-10 mph. Afternoon high will top out in the lower 50’s with overnight lows into the mid 30’s.

Future Discussion: A weak cold front will arrive Tuesday evening reinforcing that cold air from the north and limiting temperatures to near seasonal. Temperatures will rise into the low 70’s by Friday with winds kicking up as well for your Super bowl weekend and Valentines day.