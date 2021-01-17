Sunday Evening Forecast: Time To Soak Up The Sunshine Before Tuesday.

Sunday, January 17th, 2021

Tonight: Clear conditions taking over the big country closing the sunset fit for kings. Winds will be across the south between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows dipping into the mid-30’s.

MLK DAY: Another warmer than normal day is anticipated across the region, that is, before a cold front moves through dropping temperatures into the 50’s by the late evening hours. Take care if you will be going out to honor MLK because the winds will be strong out of the north ranging between 5-15 mph, gusting to over 25 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Following the cold front on MLK day, expect temperatures to cool down a bit with our next weather maker bringing in a few disturbances [moisture] into the area with cloudy conditions and even some possible mist in the region. So grab the umbrella this week and keep it on your person or in your vehicle or work place this week.