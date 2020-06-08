Sunday Evening Forecast: Warm start for the second week of June.

Sunday June 07, 2020

Tonight: temperatures in the upper 70’s. Winds from the SE around 5-10 mph. Mostly clear conditions

Tomorrow: Expect afternoon temperatures to be in the triple digits. Heat index of up to 105 degrees, but don’t worry there’s relief on the way. Winds from the S around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: Cold front Tuesday. This cold front will bring us relief in two ways. lower humidity and cooler, well upper 90’s as far as temperatures go. Increase in winds in store.