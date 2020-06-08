Sunday Evening Forecast: Warm start for the second week of June.

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday June 07, 2020

Tonight: temperatures in the upper 70’s. Winds from the SE around 5-10 mph. Mostly clear conditions

Tomorrow: Expect afternoon temperatures to be in the triple digits. Heat index of up to 105 degrees, but don’t worry there’s relief on the way. Winds from the S around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: Cold front Tuesday. This cold front will bring us relief in two ways. lower humidity and cooler, well upper 90’s as far as temperatures go. Increase in winds in store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss