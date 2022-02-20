Sunday, February 20th, 2022

Tonight: After a rather warm and windy February day expect some cloud cover to dissipate then to move on in with temperatures a few degrees above normal. Winds will be from the south at 15 gusting to 25 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the low 50’s.

Tomorrow: Grab the umbrella as we move into your Monday, warm day with temperatures into the mid 70’s with some cloud cover moving in during the early morning. A Marginal chance for severe weather as storms pop up by the late evening . Winds will be a bit gusty from the southwest/south-southwest between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows are expected to be into the low 50’s. A fire weather warning up north until 8 pm.

Future Discussion: With a strong cold front by Tuesday brining in a chance for a wintry mix by Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now there is plenty of disagreement between models on timing, type and amounts. So stay with us while we continue to fine tune the forecast. As of this moments models hint between a mix of rain, some freezing rain and sleet. Amounts are still expected to be light across the area but still could present hazardous road travel out east with ANY accumulation.