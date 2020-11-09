Sunday Evening Forecast: Warm, Windy, Summer-Like November Day.

Sunday, November 08, 2020

Tonight: Happy Sunday night folks! Expect above average temperatures in the lower 60’s, upper 50’s tonight. Breezy south-southeasterly winds ranging 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. It was a warm day across the region overall and a great day to go out an fly a kite or enjoy a cold cup of joe.

Tomorrow: The morning will start of mostly cloudy over the big country and gradually clearing through mid-day. Depending on how long the clouds clear will dictate how warm we get. Expect temperatures in the lower 80’s. (Normal is around 69 for average highs) Southerly winds will continue heading into tomorrow ranging 10-15 mph. 10% of an isolated shower out ahead of the front as we move into the overnight hours into Tuesday.

Future Discussion: “LITE” Sweater weather is expected as temperatures will drop to seasonal with the cold front overnight into Tuesday (Upper 60’s-lower 70’s). DRY air following the cold front will cut off any chances for moisture. Winds will be out of the northwest ranging 5-10 mph. Veteran’s day will hold up to be a B-E-A-utiful day with calm winds. Thursday we are expecting a cold front early in the morning keeping the temperatures near seasonal. The weekend is where we are expecting a 20% of showers into Friday night and Saturday. A cold front will keep temperatures just slightly above normal with a few chances to see some rain in the key city.