Sunday evening forecast: warmer temperatures to close out the last week before Christmas

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Sunday, December 19th, 2021

Tonight: As we close in on the last weekend before the Christmas holiday, here’s a check of what to expect. Overnight lows are expected to be a bit warmer into the upper 30’s thanks to the abundant cloud cover. Winds will remain light out of the south at about 5 mph. Rain chances out east about 20% across the viewing area.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny as we start off the short work-week for some. Perhaps dreaming of a white Christmas unfortunately mother nature has a few different plans. Luckily we get a cold front for Christmas day! Afternoon highs on Monday will top out into the low 60’s with overnight lows falling to the upper 30’s. Winds will be light at about 5 mph from the south.

Future Discussion: Sunny conditions following the rest of the week with temperatures topping out into the lower 80’s with a potential at breaking another record this December. Overnight lows will be in the mix of the 40’s-50’s. Afternoon highs will be in the mix of the 60’s-80’s.

