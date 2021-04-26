Sunday evening forecast: warmer weather stick around with severe potential holding on

Sunday, April 26th, 2021

Tonight: Sunday-fun day, a very nice and seasonal start to the morning with afternoon high’s that reached the lower 90’s . Winds will continue from the south between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s, so expect a warmer than normal night thanks to the cloud cover moving in.

Tomorrow: Monday will arrive with more cloud cover than we would really want with some areas seeing a late brief clearing. Afternoon high’s will approach the upper 80’s with gusty winds from the south around 20 mph gusting to around 30 mph at times. Overnight low’s will fall into the upper 60’s.

Future Discussion: Winds will continue to be breezy so have the windbreaker and hair tie on hand. The cold front had been slowing down in previous model runs showing the arrival near the overnight hours into Thursday. Before that front arrives the dry line will kick start a line of heavy rain for our region Tuesday into Wednesday. As of right now, we continue to fine tune the details.