Sunday evening forecast: weakening storms tonight with pop-up showers and mild temperatures continuing

Sunday, June 13th, 2021

Tonight: Happy Sunday folks, another weekend coming to a close. Humidity will continue to increase with overnight lows falling into the low 70’s. Still holding on to a 30% chance of some strong to severe storms. Most of the storms in the area are now weakening. Winds will continue from the east ranging around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy Flag Day! Afternoon high temperatures will continue into the mid 90’s. Overnight lows will fall once again into the 70’s. A few pop up shower will continue to be possible, mainly to the south of I-20. Mostly sunny conditions will allow for a perfect workday break for perhaps some rolled ice cream.

Future Discussion: Humidity decreases by Tuesday, with an area of high pressure, or as I like to call it, an area of high pressure ‘ Big bubble-No Trouble’. Steady temperatures for the rest of the work week with rain chances ending mid-week and possible triple digits into the beginning of the next work week.