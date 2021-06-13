KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Sunday evening forecast: weakening storms tonight with pop-up showers and mild temperatures continuing

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, June 13th, 2021

Tonight: Happy Sunday folks, another weekend coming to a close. Humidity will continue to increase with overnight lows falling into the low 70’s. Still holding on to a 30% chance of some strong to severe storms. Most of the storms in the area are now weakening. Winds will continue from the east ranging around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy Flag Day! Afternoon high temperatures will continue into the mid 90’s. Overnight lows will fall once again into the 70’s. A few pop up shower will continue to be possible, mainly to the south of I-20. Mostly sunny conditions will allow for a perfect workday break for perhaps some rolled ice cream.

Future Discussion: Humidity decreases by Tuesday, with an area of high pressure, or as I like to call it, an area of high pressure ‘ Big bubble-No Trouble’. Steady temperatures for the rest of the work week with rain chances ending mid-week and possible triple digits into the beginning of the next work week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories