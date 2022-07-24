Sunday, July 24th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions with overnight lows dropping into the low 80’s with winds from the south-between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Another triple digit day with a warm start to your Sunday morning. Unfortunately, we will continue with the heat with little cloud cover as a relief really. Overnight lows will fall into the low 80’s with winds from the south switching to the south-southeast between 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: The dog days of summer continue into the forecast with a small chance of relief thanks to a stationary front starting Thursday but I wouldn’t hold my breathe for drought busting rain.