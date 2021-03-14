Sunday evening forecast: widespread blowing dust with marginal severe weather expected by Tuesday

Sunday, March 14th, 2021

Tonight : Happy Pi Day! pi=3.14=march 14th,. Regardless of what kind of pi you are referring to I hope that you enjoyed the shorter, albeit cooler and windy day. Expect the few clouds in the area to clear out. Temperatures tonight will reach the upper 40’s and even lower 50’s. Wind will continue from the southwest between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Monday arrives with much warmer temperatures and a bit of a calm down in the winds. Enjoy it because springtime means windy days like the ones we have been seeing will become more commonplace. Sunny conditions are to be expected with temperatures getting up to the mid 70’s. Winds will be from the west switching over to the south ranging between 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: As for what’s ahead, warmest day et will be on Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the lower 80’s. Winds will continue to blow strong from the south before a cold front arrives around midnight into the key city bringing with it some marginal (1/5) chance to see severe weather. Mainly towards our eastern counties. Following the cold front expect seasonal temperatures by St.Patricks day through the forecast period with a seasonal upper 60’s temperatures expected by the official start of spring.