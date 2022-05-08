Sunday, May 8th 2022

Tonight: Another wonderful night for porch weather with these overnight temperatures well above normal. Tonight expect temperatures into the mid 70’s with winds from the south between 15-20 gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Monday just like Sunday another day with triple digit heat in the forecast, 103­° is where I am anticipating that thermometer to top out at. Overnight lows will continue into the mid 70’s with winds from the south-southwest ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. 10% chance if an isolated shower out east.

Future Discussion: Tuesday introduces more cloud cover with widespread chance for some decent rain across the big country with a slight and marginal chance for severe weather. Temperatures will dip into the 90’s for afternoon highs with overnight lows into the upper 60’s.