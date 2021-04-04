Sunday evening forecast: windy and warm conditions expected this week

Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021

Easter Sunday: Easter rolled through with a similar conditions as yesterday with afternoon high’s reaching the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for a lucky few who saw less cloud cover. Winds will continue out of the south between 5-15 mph. With overnight lows reaching the mid 50’s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow: Expect a temperature increase into the week as the cloud cover retreats. Meaning that temperatures will be flirting with the 90’s heading into the first full week of April. In other words, dress for the 80’s. Winds will continue out of the south between 10-20 gusting to 35 mph at times over the next couple day with overnight low’s reaching the lower 60’s.

Future Discussion: A cold front will move through the region by Wednesday morning. Keeping the temperatures in the lower 80’s with another warm weekend ahead. Unfortunately, not a lot of precipitation chances in the forecast either. I’ll have to continue to fine tune the forecast as a surface level trough moves through the region.