Sunday Evening Forecast: Windy Monday with Cloud Cover Decreasing Throughout the Day.

Sunday November 22nd, 2020

Tonight: As we move into the 4th week of the month, tonight we are expecting around seasonal temperatures reaching the mid 40’s. Winds will continue out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the night while holding on to a 5% chance of scattered storms.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler conditions are expected across the big country expected through the area. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the lower 60’s. Meaning that it won’t get that much warmer compared to yesterday. Winds will increase from the south-southeast around 5-15mph gusting to 25mph. Rain chances will continue into tomorrow with little promise for Abilene but a much larger chance for those in our western counties. Overnight lows in the mid-upper 50’s.

Future Discussion: Tuesday is showing a promise of strong wind . So for those of you who don’t like a drastic change or have allergies. Well this forecast will not be the ONE fore you. Temperatures will rebound by Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70’s and once again fall Wednesday behind a cold front. Warming once again by Thursday (Thanksgiving) with Black Friday showing signs of a possible thunderstorm with highs in the lower 60’s along with a cold front. Saturday will still hold a 20% of showers with highs reaching the lower 60’s. Sweater weather alas.