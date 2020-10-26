Sunday Evening Forecast: Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for the Big Country.

Sunday, October 25th, 2020

Tonight: Summer-like conditions across areas of the big country this evening. Afternoon high’s topped out at 80 degrees at 02:19 PM here in the key city. Winds from the south anywhere from 10-15 mph, as the 4 o’clock hour hit so did the cold front winds which gusted to about 15mph with gusts near 20 mph from the north. As for tonight expect the temperatures to drop into the low 40’s . Drizzle is expected across the area into tonight with areas of patchy fog.

Tomorrow: Here’s where things get dicey. As models trend into the cold we could see frost/freeze advisory’s, watches and warnings become issued. Sleet could be possible for a good portion of the area through the night heading into Tuesday. Remember friends don’t let friends leave the house without the proper gear on Monday and Tuesday. Here are a few things to keep in mind. Do you have a de-icer? Does your car have antifreeze? What is the air pressure on your tires? Are your tires adequately prepared to see a wintry mix? Don’t slam on the brakes when skidding. Check your windshield wipers. Wax your car it will help avoid the potential for sleet build-up! Also, if your windshield is cracked, DONT turn on the heat full blast. The drastic change in temperature could further crack or even bust your windshield. Grab a jacket, coat, gloves and/or a scarf. Check on those who don’t have a heater or are without a home, as well as the elderly. Afternoon high’s will top out in the lower 40’s. Overnight into Tuesday is where we will have the greatest potential for freezing rain/sleet. As the temperatures drop below freezing to the upper 20’s, with feels-like temperatures in the teens.

Future Discussion: After the WINTER weather leaves the big country by Wednesday and through out the week we can expect cooler weather across the board. Sweater weather looks to be moving in. Since the models anticipate anywhere between a 1/10″-1/8″ of wintry precipitation we know should see some improvement in drought conditions before the month ends. The CPC (Climate Predication Center) recently updated the Winter outlook and as it stands it looks to be a warm and mild Winter for the big country. That does not mean that we couldn’t see cold burst’s here and there, but on average warmer than normal temperatures are expected December through February.