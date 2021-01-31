Sunday Evening Forecast: Wrapping Up January with Sunny Conditions and Calming Winds

Sunday, January 31st, 2021

Tonight: Overnight, a freezing cold night is expected across the region as temperatures will be in the low 30’s overnight. Winds will be from the north around 5 mph. Clear skies will allow for those temperatures to get cold heading into the overnight hours so make sure you bundle up.

Tomorrow: Big bubble no trouble as my professor used to say, an area of high pressure will move in compressing the air below it. Meaning that the air will heat up under these conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60’s and upper 50’s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will continue from the south around 5 mph.

Future Discussion: Tuesday is groundhog day and while I’m no groundhog, the climate prediction center is hinting at a few cold snaps by early to mid February with equal chances of warmer and colder weather for the month as a whole. Temperatures Wednesday will be very delightful into the mid 70’s before a cold front arrives Friday with re-enforcing artic air from the north. Don’t forget the jacket, it’s going to get pretty chilly.