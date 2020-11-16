Sunday Evening Weather: Fall Day in the Books but It Won’t Last Long.

Sunday November 15th, 2020

Tonight: As we say farewell to the calm fall day that was today. Here are a couple things to note tonight. Expect winds from the south-southeast (ranging 5mph). Overnight temps will fall to the lower 40’s, so grab the extra blanket tonight, phone a friend and tell them to get the fireplace going (check vents) because areas to the southeast will be near or below freezing thanks to the clear conditions and calm winds. Your kids/ significant other will thank you in the morning when they are not freezing.

Tomorrow: Grab the Jacket on the way out the door, forget about it by noon. Southerly winds ranging 5-15 mph will return the humid air increasing the dewpoint temperature gradually. An area of high pressure will dominate the first half thus allowing for a temperature increase. Afternoon high will climb to the mid-70’s with an overnight low in the lower 40’s.

Future Discussion: Plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure or “Big Bubble, No Trouble” comes marching through. Meaning, that temperatures will increase, winds will decrease, dewpoints will be in the upper 50’s by the weekend. Windy conditions are anticipated by mid-week due to a low from the north moving towards the southeast as an anticipated cold front moves through. Dropping temperatures into the upper 60’s by Sunday along with a 30% of showers for the big country.