Sunday Evening Weather Forecast:Cooler Weather & Rain Chances Ahead

Sunday, August 30th, 2020

Tonight: Happy Sunday evening Big Country. Tonight overnight temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70’s. Winds will be primarily out of the south ranging anywhere from 10-15 mph. With a few areas seeing some isolated showers overnight.

Tomorrow: Another warm day for the big country, enjoy the heat as the next couple of days promise to bring rain, something I’m sure we won’t mind seeing as areas are experiencing severe to moderate drought condition Expect Cloud cover to increase through the day with afternoon highs in the low triple digits and overnight lows in the low 70’s thanks to a late-night cold front. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 5-15 mph gusting around 30 mph. [MARGINAL RISK/ LEVEL 1/5]

Future Discussion: We’ll be keeping an eye on those rain chances as we look forward to the many cold fronts that will have the cooler weather and greater rain chances call Texas their home for the next couple of days. Rainfall could be anywhere from 0.25″ to 2″+ accumulated within the next two days. Stay tuned as there are some chances for severe weather.