Sunday Night Forecast: Breezy Conditions Following Sunday’s Cold Front. HELLO SWEATER WEATHER!

Sunday September 27th, 2020

Tonight: Overnight conditions will be mostly clear with northerly winds ranging around 15-20 mph. Overnight low’s aren’t expected to drop much, mainly into the mid 50’s. Overnight Stray showers possible with our main concern being blown dust, reducing visibility. Wind advisory in effect for all areas of the big country until 7AM.

Tomorrow: Afternoon high’s will climb into the lower 70’s, winds will be out of the north ranging 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight low will be in the 40’s, this is were we briefly remind you to keep in mind the 3 P’s. Pets, Plants and Pipes.

Future Discussion: Following the cold front temperatures will then quickly rise into the 80’s by Wednesday. A secondary cold front is expected by Friday with breezy conditions as well.