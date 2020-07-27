KTAB Your Weather Authority
Sunday Night forecast: How (now) Tropical depression Hanna impacted the Big Country.

Sunday, July 26th, 2020

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions with overnight lows around the lower 70’s. A few isolated rain showers now appearing to have diminished through the daytime heating. Winds will be from the south-southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Holding on to a very shy 10% of isolated rain showers as a cold front approaches the areas to the northwest of our viewing area. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90’s. Winds will see a shift from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: As the summertime “cold” front moves through the region expect to see a few more showers pop up across the area as the front moves towards the southeast. Temperatures are expected to rise as a high pressure moves in from the west and allows slowly decreases rain chances and bumps up the temperatures.

