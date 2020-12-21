Sunday Night Forecast: Warm, Spring-Like Start To Winter.

Sunday, December 20th, 2020

Tonight: As we the fourth week of the month and the close of fall, we saw the temperatures increase a bit. Winds from the west-southwest. Overnight lows expected to fall into the lower 30’s tonight so remember to protect your 3 P’S.

Tomorrow: Winter is here, temperatures are looking to be on the rise. Winter will feel more like Spring, that is before Wednesday. Afternoon high’s will reach the lower 70’s. Winds will begin to increase ahead of the cold front. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 40’s following the warm, sunshine-filled day. Also, don’t forget to look up as we are expecting to see the great conjunction for this winter solstice. The closest they have come to each other in nearly 800 years.

Future Discussion: Moving into Tuesday, we should see a bit of cloud cover start to filter in out ahead of the cold front. Temperatures are anticipated to nosedive following Wednesday’s cold front. Strong winds for your Wednesday and into Thursday as well. Overnight lows will be in the 40’s and afternoon highs in the 50’s.