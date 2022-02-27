Sunday, February 27th, 2022

Tonight: Saying goodbye to February with a cold shoulder to match those freezing temperatures. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with calm winds from the southeast at about 5 mph. Temperatures expected to still drop below freezing so remember to protect the 4 p’s.

Tomorrow: A cold start to what will be a beautiful, dry, sunny week as move forward into the month of March. Expect afternoon highs to top out into the mid 60’s with some decent cloud cover moving in. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30’s with winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: An area of high pressure will hold a tight grip on the forecast, launching these temperatures into the upper 70’s. However, we are keeping an eye on a possible cold front as we move into the weekend. More details to come, as of right now, enjoy the sunshine, fire up the grill and enjoy a nice cold drink.