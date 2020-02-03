Sunday Weather Forecast: Above normal February temperatures, However changes are on the way.

Sunday, February 02, 2020

Tonight: A bit windy from the south southwest ranging 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph with mostly clear skies for the big country. Temperatures tonight in the low 50’s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures feeling warm, rather generous for this early February start. Phil was not able to see his shadow predicting a start to an early spring, however we wont be feeling that this week.

Future Discussions: A that strong cold front will make its way into the big country with cold temperatures in store, not only temperatures but also winter precipitation as the the low pressure makes its way southward we will begin to see rain transition into snow possibly seeing some sleet and freezing rain. Models still show differences in timing and amounts. Snow accumulation will be on the lighter side. However, with Wednesdays temperatures below freezing, conditions on the road could become slick very quickly. As more models update forecasts will become more clear as far as timing and amounts.