Sunday Weather Forecast: Seasonal Forecast with a Few Rain Chances.

Sunday, September 13th, 2020

Tonight: Expect a decent amount of cloud cover which will keep temperature from falling into the upper 50’s. Wind will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph. A cool overnight lower 60’s but on the more humid side.

Tomorrow: Expect a few pocket showers to move through the area. A grab the jacket on the way out but forget about it during the day because we will be moving into the 80’s tomorrow, not to be confused with the 1980’s.

Future Discussion: A tropical wave in the gulf mixed in with the outer rain bands of TS Sally could be enough to bring a few pop up showers mainly into your Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front will move into the area by early Saturday, but at this point the cold front is so weak, it’s not even worth mentioning. Temperatures will stay consistently in the 80’s. with cloud cover increasing throughout the week. With the official start of fall only 9 days away.