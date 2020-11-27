Thanksgiving Forecast: B-E-A-utiful Sunny and Breezy Day in West TX.

Thursday, November 26th, 2020

Tonight: Happy thanksgiving friends! I’m so thankful for our local viewers. Overnight as you prepare for the second plate of delicious home -cooked meals, conditions will be mostly clear, with winds from the south ranging 5-10 mph becoming north after midnight as a cold front arrives. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40’s so bundle up tonight if you’ll be leaving home.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 50’s with winds from the north-northeast ranging 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 30’s. Rain chances increase to about 40% by Friday with our best rain chance being Saturday. With that in mind, don’t forget to grab a jacket and umbrella if you plan to be outside.

Future Discussion: Sweater weather is making a stay in the big country. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50’s with overnight lows approaching and even getting to freezing temperatures overnight within the Big Country. Rain chances will be best on Saturday. Bringing a possible 1/14″-1/2″ of rain to the area.