Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Winds calm Down With Mild Temperatures.

Thursday, March 11th, 2021

Today: Temperatures will climb into the upper 70’s this afternoon. With winds continuing strong as the influence of the sub-tropical jet stream moves over the big country. Expect wind speeds near 10-15 mph gusting to 30mph at times. Mostly cloudy conditions will take place this evening.

Tonight: As for tonight well, another above average night is expected in the big country. Temperatures will be above the 60 degree mark. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for some isolated showers.

Future Discussion: Our main concern once again is the cold front with an associated low pressure that will move through the big country. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s behind the front. Our greatest risk is for severe weather comes Saturday evening with the potential to see straight-lined winds, large hail, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado. Stay with us as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.