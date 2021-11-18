Thursday evening forecast: A freeze warning to kickstart a partial lunar eclipse

Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Tonight: A LIGHT FREEZE WARNING will go into effect starting at midnight due to those temperatures dropping near and for a few counties below freezing. So remember to protect the 3p’s Clearing skies will allow for radiative cooling meaning a cold night for the big country. Low 30’s with winds from the east-northeast at 5 mph. So grab the blanket for the partial lunar eclipse.

Tomorrow: A cold start to the day with clear skies we can expect to see those temperatures bounce back into a more seasonal range. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 60’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40’s with winds from the south-southeast switching towards the south at about 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s with a cold front moving through Sunday increasing winds through the region with temperatures dropping back down to seasonal with a few rain chances. Heading into next week on a bit of a warming trend into the low 70’s with a strong front to arrive by the holiday.