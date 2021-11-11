Thursday evening forecast: a seasonal Veterans day for the big country

Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Tonight: I hope you had a great Veterans day today! We thank you for your service and sacrifice here at KRBC. Tonight expect overnight lows to drop into the mid 40’s with clear skies and winds from the east-southeast switching to the south-southwest ranging 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A cold front to kickstart the weekend with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 60’s with winds from the south-southwest switching from the north-northeast around 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows will be cold and dry thanks to the cold front with overnight lows into the upper 30’s so don’t forget the 3 p’s. (Pets, plants and pipes)

Future Discussion: Temperatures into the Weekend look very comfortable into the lower 70’s with a very weak cold front that will only change the direction of the winds. Another cold front on Sunday and Wednesday of next week. With temperatures into the 80’s sweater weather will seem like a thing of the past.