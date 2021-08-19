Thursday evening forecast: a warm and windy weather pattern ahead

Thursday, August 19th, 2021

Tonight: As we continue marching through the dog days of summer, expect a rather, slightly warmer than normal night with overnight lows into the mid 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Humidity will continue as we see breezy winds from the south ranging 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: It’s Friday y’all! Sunny and breezy just like Thursday with maximum temperatures expected to top out in the upper 90’s. Winds will be a bit breezy so you will want to hold on to your hats through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s with another humid, mostly clear and wind night expected.

Future Discussion: As for the weekend and the week ahead expect a set of warmer than normal temperatures and even though our average will keep decreasing from here on out well the climate prediction center might have a different outlook. Winds will continue out of the south, the GOOD news is that the dewpoint will drop heading into Monday meaning, it will feel Hot but comfortable and NOT HUMID!