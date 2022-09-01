Thursday, September 1st, 2022

Tonight: We closed out the summer season on the warmer and drier side of things. Tonight expect to see overnight lows into the low 70’s with mostly cloudy conditions as rain showers come to an end. Winds will blow from the south at 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will be expected into the upper 80’s as we continue with ample cloud cover and a few on and off again showers being possible around the lunch hour. Overnight lows will once again fall into the low 70’s with a 40% chance of showers for the region.

Future Discussion: Temperatures for the most part are remaining relatively cooler than normal for a majority of the region and the climate prediction center is hinting that will be the name of the game for the month! Hopefully continuing to push us further in the right direction for decreasing drought.