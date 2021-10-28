Thursday evening forecast: low relative humidity, breezy winds and drought lead to an elevated fire risk

Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Tonight: ELEVATED FIRE RISK due to strong winds, low relative humidity and existing drought in the region. Clear, Calm and breezy with overnight lows falling into the upper 40’s. Winds continuing from the north/northwest around 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: ELEVATED FIRE RISK continues into tomorrow, winds will continue from the north/northwest around 15-20 mph. Afternoon highs will only top out in the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: Warming up for the start of the weekend with winds slowing down and a cold front Sunday night to keep things seasonal extending through Wednesday. Humidity returning Monday will bring a bit more humidity to the region. With rain chances next week with afternoon highs in the mix of the 60’s, so don’t forget your jacket.