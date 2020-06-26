Thursday Evening Forecast: Sunny Skies With Beautiful Sunsets Ahead.

June 25th, 2020

Tonight: Mostly Clear conditions for tonight, winds will be from the SE around 10 mph. Overnight lows hanging on to the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow: Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 90’s thanks to an area of low pressure near the Houston area moving towards the east. Overnight lows will once again stay in the lower 70’s with breezy conditions.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s. for the weekend but will however increase heading into the start of your next work week.