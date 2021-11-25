Thursday evening forecast: sweater weather for this Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 25th, 2021

Tonight: expect a FREEZING cold night with overnight lows into the lower 30’s so remember the 3 P’s before you go to bed. Partly cloudy with winds from the north about 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies to start the weekend off with calm winds from the south-southwest at about 5-10 mph. A cold start for black Friday with afternoon highs near seasonal with temperatures into the mid 60’s. Overnight expect temperatures to fall into the mid 40’s.

Future Discussion: Shopping local for Saturday so pick up the umbrella on the way out. Not expecting a total washout but some areas could see a heavy downpour. A weak cold front keeps temperatures into the low 60’s on Sunday. Next week for cyber Monday expect a warm up across the region.