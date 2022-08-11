Thursday, August 11th, 2022

Tonight: Don’t forget to look up at tonight’s super moon! It will be the last one of the year! Fair temperatures dropping into the mid 70’s with mostly clear skies. A meteor shower peaks tomorrow but the bright moon might make it difficult to see.

Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to see temperatures into the upper 90’s due to cloud cover rescinding leaving behind sunny skies. Overnight lows in the mid 70’s with winds from the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will unfortunately rise into the triple digits with a cold front up ahead that will drop temperatures into the mid 80’s with rain chances just in time for back to school.