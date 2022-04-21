Thursday, April 21st, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temperatures still well above normal (54°) with breezy winds from the south between 15-20 gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Another warm day to kickstart the weekend with a bit more cloud cover rolling through with possible isolated showers across the region by the early morning. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90’s with overnight lows expected to drop into the mid 60’s. Cloud cover is expected to clear up through the evening but not before seeing a cold front by the weekend arrive. Winds will be howling between 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 60’s by the start of the next work week with the potential to see some severe weather this weekend. Luckily, this storm potential will come with some decent rain accumulations. as we move through the week temperatures will be into the lower 80’s near seasonal.