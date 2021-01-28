Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: Continued warming and stronger winds as we head into the weekend

Today was a gorgeous day across the Big Country. We saw some more cloud cover but also some sunshine and light winds to go with it!

Tonight: Another rather cold night as low temps dip down yet again into the 30s for most of the Big Country. Winds will remain a light breeze all night at less than 15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Friday: We couldn’t ask for better weather to close out what’s been a beautiful week overall! High temperatures are making it back into the 60 degree range for most. Skies will stay partly cloudy as winds ramp up into the breezier range of around 15 to 25 mph. We could see a few showers in the evening hours but not much in the way of total rainfall is expected.

Future Weather Discussion: Looking ahead to the weekend, if you were planning on going hot air-ballooning on Saturday I’d think of something else to do! Gusty winds as high as 40 mph or more will push through the area most of the day as a cold front approaches the Big Country Saturday night. Temperatures won’t change much over the weekend or even next week as a fairly quiet weather pattern is setting up for the area moving into the first few days of February next week.