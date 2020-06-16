Tuesday Evening Forecast: A sight for sore eyes with continuing rain chances and breezy winds.

Tuesday June 16th, 2020

Tonight: as the rain comes to a close, mostly clear conditions with winds from the south east around 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Fire in Coke co. now up to 75% containment, with the size of the fire around 4,216 acres. Be cautious of lighting any fires with drought conditions and gusty winds.

Tomorrow: e’ll have a 10% of isolated rain chances as we move through the afternoon day with winds still gusting from the south injecting moisture into the atmosphere.

Future Discussion: As for the week ahead here is what you can expect, isolated rain chances Wednesday night into overnight hours on Thursday. Some chances still holding on to Sunday night for your father’s day weekend.