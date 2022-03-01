Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

Tonight: Happy Mardi Gras and start to meteorological spring! A historic day for NOAA as we have the third of the GOES-R series launching from Cape Canaveral. Mostly Cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 40’s, feeling seasonal for this first day of March that came in much like a lamb. Winds tonight will continue from the south around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Clear skies tomorrow will allow for temperatures to climb into a mix of the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will continue rather light from the south around 5 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40’s.

Future Discussion: An area of high pressure will continue to hold a tight grip with temperatures into the low 80’s. Wins will pick up beginning Friday. So grab the extra spritz of hairspray, the hair-tie and extra strength lash glue! Enjoy the heat because changes are coming in shape of a cold front heading into the second week of March.