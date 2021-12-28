KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Tuesday evening forecast: a warm send off to 2021 with a bitter cold to welcome in the new year

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

Tonight: A cold front with breezy winds, existing drought and low relative humidity levels led to an elevated fire concern today for the big country. So make sure to give our volunteer firefighters a break this holiday season. Overnight lows falling into the lower 50’s.

Tomorrow: Isolated early morning for the start of the last Wednesday of the year. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70’s thanks to a very weak “cold” front. Winds will be from the southwest between 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40’s.

Future Discussion: RAIN chances to potentially close out 2021. 2022 Has a few different plans in mind. No need to pack away your sweaters just yet. Heading into the new year we have a few more rain chances with a drastic drop for the second day of this year. So enjoy the warm temperatures while they last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration